Aguero and Di Maria out of Argentina squad for friendlies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP)Forwards Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria were left out of Argentina’s squad announced Friday for friendlies against Germany and Ecuador in October.

Neither the Manchester City striker nor the Paris Saint-Germain winger have played for Argentina since the latest Copa America in Brazil.

Argentina also will be without players from Boca Juniors and River Plate for its friendlies on Oct. 9 against the Germans in Dortmund and four days later against Ecuador in Elche, Spain.

Boca and River will face each other in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores next month.

The list announced by coach Lionel Scaloni also includes Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for the first time.

Captain Lionel Messi was not called up because of his three-month suspension from internationals due to comments against South American soccer body Conmebol during the Copa America.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin (Porto), Juan Musso (Udinese), Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal).

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Renzo Saravia (Porto), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Walter Kannemann (Gremio), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Leonardo Balerdi (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez (America de Mexico), Matias Zaracho (Racing), Leonardo Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolas Dominguez (Velez Sarsfield), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Erik Lamela (Tottenham).

Strikers: Matias Vargas (Espanyol), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

