Agarwal, Pujara boost India dominance to 86-1 on Day 1

INDORE, India (AP)India bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 and was 86-1 in reply after the first day of the test series on Thursday.

Cheteshwar Pujara was 43 not out and Mayank Agarwal on 37 at stumps, combining for an unbeaten 72 after Rohit Sharma fell for a single-digit score – 6 – for the first time as an opener.

India pacemen Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Shami dominated during Bangladesh’s innings, sharing seven of the 10 wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin could have had more than 2-43 but there were three catches dropped off his bowling, two by Ajinkya Rahane, who had a rare off day at slip.

Mushfiqur Rahim top scored for Bangladesh with 43 runs.

Bangladesh limped to 63-3 at lunch, 140-7 at tea, and lasted only another 27 balls post-tea as it lost last three wickets for 10 runs.

Liton Das was out first ball after the break for 21, caught in the slips off Ishant, who took 2-20.

Taijul Islam was run out going for a suicidal run, and Yadav cleaned up Ebadat Hossain on 2 to finish with 2-47.

Shami, 3-27, ran through the middle order in the middle session. He took two wickets off consecutive deliveries going into the tea break.

”I was thinking about the hat trick during tea time,” said Shami, who hoped tea was delayed for five minutes.

His hat trick ball, short of length, was blocked by Taijul Islam.

India’s innings was watchful.

After Rohit was caught behind off Abu Jayed, Bangladesh mixed pace and spin but was unable to disturb Agarwal and Pujara, who quietly added 50 off 69 deliveries for the second wicket.

