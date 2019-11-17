Afghanistan beats WIndies by 29 runs to win T20 series 2-1

Breaking News
LUCKNOW, India (AP)Teenager Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 79 off 52 balls as Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs in the third and final Twenty20 to clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Gurbaz hit six boundaries and five sixes as Afghanistan posted 156-8 after choosing to bat.

Afghanistan seamers, led by Naveen-ul-Haq’s 3-24, then intelligently used the slower deliveries to restrict the West Indies to 127-7. Shai Hope hit a fighting 52 off 46 balls.

West Indies won the preceding ODI series 3-0, but Afghanistan came back strongly in the T20 format despite losing the opener.

The teams have a one-off test match at the same venue, starting Nov. 27.

