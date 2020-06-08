Adrian Peterson ‘without a doubt’ will kneel during the national anthem

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) is stopped by Dallas Cowboys defenders on a run during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Washington Redskins running back and former East Texas star Adrian Peterson said in an interview that he will “without a doubt” take a knee during the Star Spangled Banner this upcoming season.

Peterson made the remarks in an interview with the Houston Chronicle on Friday after Drew Brees made comments that kneeling is “disrespecting the flag.” Brees later apologized for the remarks and held to his apology even after President Trump wrote on Twitter that the quarterback should have stood by his original statement.

…We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

The issue of kneeling during the anthem was reignited following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis two weeks ago. Protests regarding police brutality and lack of accountability have consumed the country since his death with many athletes and celebrities voicing their displeasure.

While Floyd’s death has been nearly universally condemned by leaders on both sides of the political aisle, the issue of kneeling during the national anthem has been particularly divisive across the country over the last four years.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to begin the protest racial injustice. He initially began sitting during the “Star-Spangled Banner”, but changed it to kneeling after speaking with a teammate who was a former Green Beret.

The issue was a thorn in the NFL’s side as fans across the country voiced their displeasure, with many conservatives vowing to never watch the league while it was allowed. President Trump infamously said in 2017 at a rally:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag to say, ‘get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired.”

This led to a wide showing of kneeling from nearly every team across the league but tapered off over the next two years. It seems nearly certain that when the season starts in September, a wide range of players will kneel.

“Just four years ago, you’re seeing Kaepernick taking a knee, and now we’re all getting ready to take a knee together going into this season, without a doubt,” Peterson told the Chronicle from his gym in Houston.

In 2018, the league adopted a policy that required players stand during the anthem, but they could wish to stay in the locker room if they wished.

Kapernick faced a large amount of backlash from kneeling and was eventually cut from the 49ers. He has played in the league since the 2016 season.

On Friday, Commissioner Rodger Goodell apologized in a video for the league handled the players’ protests in the past. It came after more than a dozen NFL stars, including East Texan Patrick Mahomes, asking the NFL to admit it erred in its handling of protests and a further commitment to speak out against systemic racism.