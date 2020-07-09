Adjusting to baseball again continues for Texas Rangers amidst pandemic

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Wearing a mask has become a divisive topic across the country.

But when the Texas Rangers take the field, at least one player plans on wearing not one, but two masks.

Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos says he will have a face mask under his catcher’s mask when he’s behind the plate catching.

“Because i’m close to the umpire, close to the guys hitting. It’s gonna be a challenge. A challenge for us in that area to keep distance, to talk because I’m the guy asking the umpire questions during the game,” said Chirinos.

“He’s not forced to do that obviously, but if its something that Robbie feels comfortable, it is something we can talk about with our catchers. Especially when we get, regardless whether its our own team or another team. You know, I applaud Robbie for that,” said Rangers manager Chris Woodward.

From a distance Globe Life Field may not be Major League Baseball’s most beautiful stadium.

But as you circle the $1.2 billion structure it screams baseball from statues of Nolan Ryan to Pudge Rodriguez, and then finally walking in, Opening Day can’t get here fast enough.

COVID-19 will certainly give baseball a new look in 2020.

No high-fives, and certainly no sold out stadiums. It will have a different feel. But once the season’s first-pitch is thrown, it may very well have been worth the wait.

