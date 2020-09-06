Adam Jahn scores late goal, Atlanta United ties Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Adam Jahn scored on header in the final minutes of second-half stoppage time to give Atlanta United a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.

Jake Mulraney crossed from outside the 18-yard box to Jahn, who scored his third career goal.

Benji Michel scored in the final minute of the first-half stoppage time for Orlando City (4-2-4). He connected on an easy redirect from Daryl Dike.

Atlanta (3-4-2) had a couple of opportunities early in the second half. Cubo Torres’ wide-open header was wide. Orlando City goalie Pedro Gallese batted away Emerson Hyndman’s shot from distance seconds later.

Orlando City nearly added a second goal in the 79th minute, but Nani’s laser free kick glanced off the post.

DYNAMO 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1

HOUSTON (AP) – Mauro Manotas scored on header in the 85th minute to lift Houston past Sporting Kansas City.

The Dynamo (3-2-4) have a four-match undefeated streak, outscoring opponents 10-3. Sporting KC (5-3-2) is winless in its last four.

Alberth Elis entered in the 58th minute for the Dynamo and tied it at 1 a minute later. Darwin Quintero assisted on both Dynamo goals. Erik Hurtado opened the scoring for Sporting in the 30th.

WHITECAPS 3, TORONTO FC 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Micheal Baldisimo scored his first MLS goal and Vancouver beat Toronto FC to snap a three-game losing streak.

Lucas Cavallini and Jake Nerwinski also scored for Vancouver (3-6-0).

Jonathan Osorio and Alejandro Pozuelo connected for Toronto FC (5-2-3).

EARTHQUAKES 1, RAPIDS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Kei Kamara scored in the 81st minute to pull the Colorado Rapids into a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.

It was the second straight draw for the Rapids (2-3-3), who have been winless in their last five games.

It was Kamara’s 129th career goal, and it came after another prolific goal scorer, Chris Wondolowski, scored for the Earthquakes on a penalty kick in the 59th minute.

Wondolowski has 162 career MLS goals. San Jose (2-3-3) is winless since returning from the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida.