Acquaah leads California Baptist past Southern U. 78-61

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Milan Acquaah had 28 points with six rebounds and eight assists as California Baptist topped Southern 78-61 on Wednesday night.

Ferron Flavors Jr. had 18 points for California Baptist (7-4), which earned its fourth straight win. De’jon Davis added 11 points and eight rebounds. Zach Pirog had 11 rebounds for the hosts.

Damiree Burns had 10 points for the Jaguars (3-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Brendon Brooks added 10 points. Ahsante Shivers had 10 points.

California Baptist takes on Mississippi Valley State at home on Sunday. Southern plays UC Santa Barbara on the road on Friday.

