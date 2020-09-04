Aces-Dream Preview

The Las Vegas Aces look to continue their path to having everything at stake the final two days of the season Saturday night when they face the Atlanta Dream.

The Aces (13-4) remain part of a three-way fight with Seattle and Los Angeles for the top two spots in the league, which carry byes into the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. Las Vegas has already beaten each team once and squares off with them again next Saturday and Sunday.

Bill Laimbeer’s team avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this year with a 93-78 victory over Connecticut on Thursday night. Las Vegas’ dynamic bench duo of Dearica Hamby and Jackie Young combined for 40 points and helped provide a different sort of victory for the Aces, who were outrebounded 41-23 and outscored 24-12 at the foul line.

“We did what we were supposed to do. We went out and got a win,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “A lot of contributions from a lot of people and a lot of good things — three 20-point scorers, 25 assists and low turnovers until the last few minutes, all good signs.”

As Hamby and Young continue to provide a spark off the bench and vie for the Sixth Woman of the Year Award Hamby won in 2019, A’ja Wilson continued her MVP push with 24 points. She is the league’s second-leading scorer at 20.3 points per game and sixth in rebounds (8.5).

The Dream (5-13) have flickering playoff hopes at best – entering play Friday three games behind Dallas for the eighth and playoff spot — and would likely need to win their final four games to have any chance of the postseason. Atlanta, though, has won back-to-back contests to start that charge and grinded out a 62-56 win over New York on Thursday.

Courtney Williams had 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Dream limited the Liberty to 26 percent shooting to offset their own offensive woes – Atlanta was 2 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 32.1 percent.

“We may have set back the game a few years tonight after being 10-of-20 from the arc to go 2-for-18,” Dream coach Nicki Collen told the team’s official website. “New York’s a little unorthodox and they’re really physical, and they’re aggressive, and they get you mismatched because of how they play. So you know I was proud of our defense.”

Ex-Dream star Angel McCoughtry helped Las Vegas roll to a 100-70 win over Atlanta in the previous meeting July 29, totaling 12 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes as the Aces placed five players in double figures.

Las Vegas is seeking its second straight season sweep of Atlanta.