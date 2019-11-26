Abmas, Burns send Oral Roberts past SW Christian by 54 PTs

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Deondre Burns registered 17 points as Oral Roberts beat NAIA-member Southwestern Christian 99-45 on Monday night.

Max Abmas had 18 points for Oral Roberts (3-4). Aidan Saunders added 13 points. Ty Lazenby had 12 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Charles Dickson had 11 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Richard Anderson added 11 points and six rebounds.

Oral Roberts plays Creighton on the road next Tuesday.

