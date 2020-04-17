Ability to play different roles opening Longview’s JaMycal Hasty’s pathway into the NFL

KETK – After five years in Waco, former Longview Lobo JaMycal Hasty became a do-it-all weapon for the Baylor Bears.

His accolades earned him invites to January’s Senior Bowl, and the NFL Combine, which due to the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be that much more valuable to showcase his abilities.

“Just having those two experiences you know what I mean. For one I’m blessed to really to just have those opportunities. You know a lot of guys really didn’t the have a chance to have a pro-day,” said Hasty.

Hasty became an Honorable Mention All Big 12 running back after overcoming some injuries going all the way back to his time as a Lobo, and then again as a red-shirt sophomore in 2017.

“You know we’re gonna get adversity. We’re gonna get different situations or we might go down a path where we didn’t plan or we didn’t expect to. But it’s really all about how you bounce back. You know what I mean how you respond to those negative situations. I really just think that going through it. I think it built character. I actually I am glad that I went through it because it turned me into what I am now,” Hasty explained.

And that is a very versatile player who could be a huge assett at the pro-level. Even better, is that he doesn’t mind how many different hats he wears.

“First thing is first I really just like to play football,” said Hasty. “You know what I mean. I love to play the game, so it really doesn’t matter to me what I’m doing out there. Running the ball, catching the ball, running routes, pass protection, running down on kickoff, being on kick return. Just having the experience, you know and having done it before, I definitely believe you know when the time comes at the next level, I’ll definitely be prepared.”

Which is the case, thanks to then Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, raising his expectations for Hasty prior to his senior season.

“You kind of live for those moments, you know what I mean to be challenged. You know just accepting that challenge. And you know, just going out there and performing, and producing, and just having fun in doing the best that I can,” said Hasty.

One thing he looks forward to is sharing the chance to be drafted with former Longview teammate, and Texas Tech defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

“It’s crazy because it kind of came full circle. You know me and Broderick been playing together since middle school. In the same little league league to going to the same middle school, to playing together at Longview. You know what I mean, to both of us continuing our careers you know at the collegiate level, and to now have the opportunity to go to the N-F-L,” said Hasty.

The East Texan Hasty is presently expected to be selected in the later rounds of the NFL Draft which starts next Thursday April 23, and runs through Saturday April 25.

