Abilene Christian cruises to 74-62 victory over Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Joe Pleasant tossed in 13 points and reserves Airion Simmons and Clay Gayman combined to score 23 as Abilene Christian pulled away in the second half to beat Lamar 74-62 on Saturday.

Pleasant hit 5 of 8 shots from the floor for the Wildcats (8-6, 3-0 Southland Conference), who shot 44% overall. Simmons contributed 12 points and four rebounds, while Gayman had 11 points and seven boardes.

T.J. Atwood paced the Cardinals (8-7, 2-2) with 21 points and six rebounds. Avery Sullivan finished with 14 points and seven boards, while reserve Davion Buster hit four 3-pointers and scored 14, but he had six of Lamar’s 22 turnovers.

Lamar led 33-32 at halftime before being outscored 42-29 after intermission. The Cardinals shot 45% from the floor but made just 4 of 14 from distance (29%).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25