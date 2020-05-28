Abbott to allow fans attend outdoor pro sporting events at 25% capacity

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott has revised another part of his plan to reopen the Texas economy after the coronavirus shutdown.

Abbott will now allow outdoor professional sporting events to have fans, but only at 25% of the stadium’s capacity. Professional sports may begin playing in the Lone Star State next week.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a revised order: not only will professional sports leagues be allowed to resume play in June, but outdoor stadiums will be allowed to host fans up to 25% of their capacity. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 28, 2020

The league must apply to state health officials to have fans allowed. All indoor sporting events cannot have spectators.

The PGA Tour is restarting its season in Texas on June 11-14, but the has already said that no fans would be allowed. Spectators will be asked to maintain at least six feet of separation from those not in their household as well as face masks being worn.

Abbott’s order does not mention college sporting events, but nearly all major universities in the state have said they intend to have a football season in the fall.

Athletes will not have to wear masks while playing, but it is encouraged on the sidelines.

To read Abbott’s full proclamation, click here.