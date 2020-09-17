A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Sept. 5, 2020).

Arizona – No fans in September for two games, against Washington and Detroit.

Atlanta – No fans in September. Affected Sept. 13 against Seattle and will affect on Sept. 27 against Chicago.

Baltimore – No fans for the start of the season.

Buffalo – No fans in September. Affected against New York Jets and will affect on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina – Hopeful of fans in October.

Chicago – Team plans no fans for now.

Cincinnati – Had no fans for home opener on Sept. 13 against Chargers. State allowing 6,000 fans at Oct. 4 and Oct. 25 games.

Cleveland – State permitting 6,000 fans at Sept. 17 home opener against Cincinnati, Oct. 27 against Washington.

Dallas – Announced plans for limited capacity for all games, beginning with Week 2 vs. Atlanta.

Denver – Had no fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Detroit – No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.

Green Bay – No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Houston – No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.

Indianapolis – No more than 25% capacity at games this season. Will have 2,500 fans maximum at opener on Sept. 20.

Jacksonville – Had fans at opener vs. Colts, plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.

Kansas City – Had about 17,000 fans for opener against Houston, plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).

Las Vegas – No fans for 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers – No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Los Angeles Rams – No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Miami – Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Minnesota – No fans at home games in September. Affected Sept. 13 loss against Green Bay and will affect Sept. 27 against Tennessee.

New England – No fans at home games in September.

New Orleans – Had no fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.

New York Giants – No fans ”until further notice.”

New York Jets – No fans ”until further notice.”

Philadelphia – No fans ”until further notice.”

Pittsburgh – No fans for first two homes games, vs. Denver and Houston.

San Francisco – Had no fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.

Seattle – No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay – No fans for first two home games, on Sept. 20 against Carolina and on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tennessee – No fans Sept. 20 vs. Jacksonville. Allow 10% or about 7,000 fans, on Oct. 4 against Pittsburgh, 12.5% (8,500) on Oct. 11 vs. Buffalo and 18% (10,000) on Oct. 18 vs. Houston. Plan for 21% capacity in November and December.

Washington – No fans for 2020 season.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar