A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games

A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Sept. 5, 2020).
Arizona – No fans in September for two games, against Washington and Detroit.
Atlanta – No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.
Baltimore – No fans for the start of the season.
Buffalo – No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against New York Jets and on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.
Carolina – No fans for season opener on Sept. 13, hopeful of fans in October.
Chicago – Team plans no fans for the start of the season.
Cincinnati – No fans for home opener on Sept. 13. State allowing 6,000 fans at Oct. 4 and Oct. 25 games.
Cleveland – State permitting 6,000 fans at Sept. 17 home opener against Cincinnati, Oct. 27 against Washington.
Dallas – Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.
Denver – No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.
Detroit – No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.
Green Bay – No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.
Houston – No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.
Indianapolis – No more than 25% capacity at games this season. Will have 2,500 fans maximum at opener on Sept. 20.
Jacksonville – Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.
Kansas City – Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).
Las Vegas – No fans for 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers – No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.
Los Angeles Rams – No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.
Miami – Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.
Minnesota – No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Green Bay and on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.
New England – No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.
New Orleans – No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.
New York Giants – No fans ”until further notice.”
New York Jets – No fans ”until further notice.”
Philadelphia – No fans ”until further notice.”
Pittsburgh – No fans for first two homes games, vs. Denver and Houston.
San Francisco – No fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.
Seattle – No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.
Tampa Bay – No fans for first two home games, on Sept. 20 against Carolina and on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tennessee – No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.
Washington – No fans for 2020 season.
