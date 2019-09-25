A new day in Mount Enterprise, Wildcats have a 1,000-yard rusher and remain undefeated

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – When first-year head coach Jeremy Jenkins took over in Mount Enterprise, he knew he had something special.

“The first thing I noticed was that we’re really talented, and you can spin a lot of things however you want to spin it but talent matters,” said Jenkins, “We’re big we’re fast we’re extremely talented so I didn’t have to lie about anything, I said you’re going to win now.”

Winning hasn’t been the norm in Mount Enterprise, the Wildcats haven’t been past the first round of the playoffs since 2012, but their fortunes could be changing this season.

“The mindset changed, the coaches helped us turn around our program,” said senior center Jamar Thompson. “We showed up this year and we’re going on for right now.”

What’s helped them get better has been the play of Kendre Miller.

The senior is averaging nearly 20 yards a carry, and has more than 1,000 yards rushing in three games.

“The line and these coaches, like it’s so different this year, I like it, it’s like I get the ball, and I see nothing but green,” said Miller.

“It’s amazing, having him back there helping us out making us look good, it’s great,” said Thompson.

Coach Jenkins moved Miller to quarterback, to get the ball in his hands faster, and utilize their other QB, Derrick Jackson.

“We’ve gotten much better on offense, he throws the ball really well too, but a lot of it was maximizing derrick who is just a super talented kid too, getting him where he can get more touches and be effective,” said Jenkins.

The Cats have started the season undefeated, and Miller looks to make history, and make the rest of East Texas take notice, of Mount Enterprise football.

“I want to leave behind a great legacy, somebody can come and take what I did in my footsteps and try to be an example for somebody else in the future,” said Miller

The Wildcats host Union Grove this coming Saturday night, on Homecoming.