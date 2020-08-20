A hairstyle from his heart: Arp linebacker Isaac Williams grows his curls in memory of mom

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Arp senior middle linebacker Isaac Williams stands out not only for his play on the field, but also because of a very distinctive hair style.

It’s one that is still growing not just on his head, but in his heart as well as a tribute to his mother.

It’s hard to miss Isaac on the gridiron. A young man full of energy, and those gold locks flowing out of his helmet.

But those are not about being trendy.

It’s how he honors his late mother Allison, who passed away from pancreatic cancer a year ago on Friday.

“One of her favorite things was my hair, and so I haven’t cut it. I like to keep it long. You know, just to show her love and show her respect,” said Williams.

He began growing his curly hair two years ago, partly as a friendly bet from his older brother that he wouldn’t do it. But once he did as his mother battled the disease, he knew from her reaction that he would stick with it.

“My mom loved the way it looked. And you know I loved the way it looked. And so this is just how I wear it every day,” said Williams.

Just as he takes her memory with him onto the field.

“I take her with me the whole way. Last year when I lost her, it was a little tough, because you know she wasn’t able to go to my games. You know, just a day by day thing,” said Williams.

One that his Arp Tiger family supports him through as Allison Williams’ death happened shortly after he transferred to Arp from Chapel Hill.

“We kind of took him in the family, and tried to make him feel like he was wanted here, and important here, and he was. And so he’s doing this as a dedication for her, and we think it’s outstanding,” said Arp’s 18th year head football coach Dale Irwin.

But Isaac wasn’t free from other forms of adversity.

As a junior he battled some health issues and a knee problem. But now fully recovered, he’s ready to assume his role as the heart of the Tigers defense.

“You know the stoppage actually helped him, because he was able to lift and work, and be ready for the heat, and get stronger. So, we’re gonna rely on him heavily. He probably won’t come off the field along with a couple others.”

“Just a big ‘ol monster. 245, 260, can’t beat that. We ain’t at the top, but we right there,” said Arp junior inside linebacker Kadaylon Williams.

Developing chemistry with his partner in crime Kadaylon Williams, the two hope to help to spearhead a turnaround for a proud Arp program that has slipped missing the playoffs the last couple of seasons.

“I’m ready. I’m determined. And I know that we can, we’ve got a lot of potential but, you know, potential is not worth anything unless you’re not ready to work for it. A lot of them got, they’ve got a lot of heart, and they’ve got the determination to get better, and to reach that potential to start playing on the next level and get to the playoffs,” said Isaac Williams.

Arp hosts Elkhart for a scrimmage at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Tigers open the regular season a week from Friday at Hughes Springs.

Watch the video to see the story.