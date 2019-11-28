A DREAM COME TRUE: Jacks Nation rejoices after win over top ranked Duke

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)–Every year smaller schools like SFA face off against a bigger school like Duke early in the season, and typically it results in a blowout.

But this year Duke, one of the most storied programs in all of college basketball, didn’t play a typical team.

“Sports Center is blowing up, that’s all they’re talking about is SFA,” said Jeremy Boyd, SFA fan who drove to Tyler to see his team land at the airport.

Some see as the biggest upset in college basketball, however, back in Jacks Nation their fans were always confident.

Especially Reese Turner, the SFA fan and small-stature basketball player from Cushing who went viral in March with his own basketball highlights reel.

“I told my friend like three weeks before, I said ‘you know, SFA could possibly beat Duke’ and he kind of just shrugged and he was like ‘okay’ and I was like okay we’ll see what happens,” said Reese Turner.

By halftime that prediction was starting to look more like a reality and when the game went into overtime tied at 83, those who bleed purple were glued to their screens.

“We had all turned off our wifi and everything, we didn’t want anybody texting us or talking to us about it because I think we were a few seconds behind on our video watching the game,” said Laura Turner, SFA fan.

Now with Nacogdoches on a national stage, and the subject of a plethora of memes, those who made it happen are still taking it all in.

“A dream come true beating the number one team in the country and we’re just trying to move on and get ready for the next game,” said SFA Basketball player Kevon Harris.

“We’re going to enjoy this moment, we’re not going to downplay it at all because it’s an accomplishment,” said Nathan Bain, who scored the final points. “But we’re going to prepare for the next game tomorrow but we’re definitely enjoying the moment right now.”

As for the team, they were served steaks the next day and like kings and rightfully so after handing the number one team their first loss.