82nd Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic

Live from Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls, Texas

Livestream Begins: 7:00PM | Kickoff: 7:30PM

It started as a simple summertime West Texas vs. East Texas high school all-star football game back in 1938. Today, the Oil Bowl is one of the most prestigious postseason all-star games in the United States.

From 1945 until 2012 (except for one year) the format was Texas vs. Oklahoma. It didn’t get much better than that. The top high school players from the two states went head-to-head every summer for football bragging rights. The 2013 Oil Bowl was an East vs. West Texas Game. Beginning with the 2014 game, players will be coming from Texas and surrounding states.

Many Oil Bowlers have gone on to be stars in college and professional football. Steve Owens went from here to win the Heisman Trophy. Others — like Jack Mildren, J.C. Watts and Steve Largent — have not only made names for themselves in football, but also politics.

The game has also featured some coaching legends, both in the high school and college ranks. Texas high school coaching legends like Gordon Wood, Joe Golding and G.A. Moore all have coached in the Oil Bowl, as did Grant Teaff (Baylor), Matty Bell (SMU), Blair Cherry (Texas), Dutch Meyer (TCU) and Jess Neely (Rice). Another coaching legend, Hayden Fry, once played in the Oil Bowl.

The primary purpose of the game is to raise money to help children with orthopedic and burn injuries.

“Strong legs run, so weak legs may walk” the Maskat Shrine Center’s MOTTO for THE OIL BOWL

Thousands of dollars have been raised to benefit the less fortunate. For the first seventy-four years of the game (1938-2011), the proceeds from each game were divided between the two states–Texas’ share going to help the North Texas Rehabilitation Center in Wichita Falls and Oklahoma’s share going to the Oklahoma Coaches Association charities. Beginning with the Seventy-Fifth game in 2012, net proceeds go to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

If you would like to learn more about your local Sharon Shiners of Tyler, TX visit SharonShriners.com or give them a call, 903-566-2151.

2019 Oil Bowl Rosters

EAST TEXAS ALL-STARS

Coaches:

Shad Hanna (Archer City)

Jason Meng (Burkburnett)

Assistant Coaches:

Morris Farr (Burkburnett)

Eric Ward (Burkburnett)

Donny Gray (Archer City)

Tim Pope (Archer City)

Nathan Bales, , 5-8, 170 WR, S, Windthorst (Midwestern State University)

Colton Bates, 5-7, 150 R, LB, Windthorst (Texas A&M University)

Zachary Brown, 6-2, 295 OL, DL, Alvord (Hardin Simmons University)

Conner Byrd, 6-3, 265 WR, S, Archer City (Undecided)

Alvin A. Craddock, Jr., 5-11, 165 ILB, Bowie (Undecided)

Joey Crawford, 6-1, 165 R, CB, Bowie (Undecided)

Jason Daughtry, 6-1, 240 G-T, T-E, Nocoan (Undecided)

Cooper Duke, 6-2, 230 LT, DE, Burkburnett (Southwestern Oklahoma State University)

Hunter Fenoglio, 5-9, 158 QB-WR, S-CB, Nocona (Texas Tech University)

Draylon Franklin, 6-2, 230 QB, OLB, Gainesville (East Central University)

Julian Garcia, 6-0, 220 TE, LB, City View (Midwestern State University)

Nathan Hacker, 6-6, 220 RT, LB-DE, Muenster (Oklahoma State University)

Zane Hickey, 6-0, 225 MLB, Decatur (McPherson College)

Coltin Knobloch, 6-5, 200 OL, DL, Tecas Tech University)

Rene Lerma, 5-8, 192 FB, LB, City View (Undecided)

Clayton McCasland, 6-2, 250 RG, NG, Archer City (Midwestern State University)

Gentry Mullins, 5-11, 155 QB-WR-RB, DB-S, Burkburnett (Undecided)

Bodie Oliver, 5-6, 160 LB, Rider (Clarendon College)

Kyle Ott, 5-10, 185 RB, DT, Lindsay (University of North Texas)

Zackary Otto, 5-10, LT-C, DE, Bowie (University of North Texas)

Bryan Ponder, 6-0, 180 QB (Navarro College)

Anderson Ramirez, 6-4, 325 TE, DT-DE, Decatur (Northwestern Oklahoma State)

Ty Read, 5-11, 170 S, Bridgeport (Midwestern State University)

Jeremiah L. Rodriguez, 6-2, 200 OLB, Wichita Falls Rider (Midwestern State University)

Joshua D. Rodriguez, 6-1, 225 MLB, Wichita Falls Rider (McMurry University)

Tate Sizemore, 6-1, 275 C-T, NG, Henrietta (West Texas A&M)

Jadon Stringfellow, 6-2, 193 TE, LB, Burkburnett (West Texas A&M)

Jacob Williams, 5-10.5, 155 WR-RB, DB, Burkburnett (Undecided)

Trenten Womack, 5-11, 220 FB-OL, MLB, Nocona (Undecided)

C J Zotz, 603, 275 OG-T, DE, Burkburnett (Wayland Baptist University)

WEST TEXAS ALL-STARS

Coaches:

Aubrey Sims (Iowa Park)

Danny Youngs (Brazosport))

Assistant Coaches:

Tino Acosta (Iowa Park)

Michael Swenson (Iowa Park)

Shane Adair (Brazosport)

Joseph Carroll (Wichita Falls)