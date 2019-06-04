7-on-7 Football: Lindale sweeps Lee & John Tyler, Lions edge Whitehouse Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - An impressive performance by the Lindale Eagles and their honorable mention all-state receiver Conner Boyette Monday.

On the opening night of the Tyler area 7-on-7 league, the Eagles shut out John Tyler 28-0, before beating host Tyler Lee 42-28.

The Lions bounced back to beat Whitehouse on the final play of the game 28-21, as Cameron Ford hit Travion Ates cutting across the back of the end zone.

Lee defeated Whitehouse earlier 28-21.

The next date for the league is next Monday June 10 at Whitehouse beginning at 6:00 p.m.

All four teams are getting ready for the Tyler state qualifying tournament on Saturday June 15 at Lindsey Park.

Watch the video to see highlights from a couple of Monday's contests.