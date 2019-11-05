4th-ranked Carthage opens playoffs with sweep of Palestine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage Lady Dawgs put on a dominant performance Monday to begin their 2019 postseason run.

No. 4 Carthage swept Palestine 25-12, 25-18, 25-11 in a Class 4A Bi-District round match-up at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the campus of Tyler Junior College.

Senior Cami Hicks led the Lady Dawgs with 10 kills, and three blocks, while Kristen Stewart had 25 assists.

Carthage improves to 37-4 on the season, and will take on the winner between Hillsboro and Gatesville in the area round on Thursday.

Palestine ends its campaign at 13-25.