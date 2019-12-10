4 East Texas teams to play in state semis this week

KETK – We are down to the final four in each division bracket 2A to 6A in the UIL high school football playoffs.

Here in East Texas, we are also down to a final four as we have four teams left in the hunt on the Road to Arlington.

The District of Doom champion and perennial powerhouse Carthage Bulldogs have been flat out unstopabble this season. Coming off a convincing 24-7 win over Midlothian Heritage Friday, the undefeated 14-0 Dawgs face Lampasas Friday night in the Class 4A Division 1 semis.

In 4A Division 2, Pleasant Grove will be trying to reach its third consecutive state title game, when they take on Midland Greenwood in Frisco Friday.

Paul Pewitt, in Class 3A Division 2, is making its longest playoff run since 2010 after knocking off rival Daingerfield last week in a thriller 45-42. The Brahmas will tangle another bunch of Brahmas Friday in undefeated East Bernard.

Then in 2A Division 1, the high-powered San Augustine Wolves hope the third time will be the charm in the semis, as they will take on top-ranked Refugio on Thursday.

4A D1: Carthage vs. Lampasas – 7:30 p.m. Friday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney.

4A D2: Pleasant Grove vs. Midland Greenwood – 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Ford Center in Frisco.

3A D2: Paul Pewitt vs. East Bernard – 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.

2A D1: San Augustine vs. Refugio – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.

