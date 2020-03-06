3rd quarter trips up Winnsboro, Lady Raiders fall to Woodville in state semis

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – The No. 20-ranked Winnsboro Lady Raiders led 29-21 at the half over Woodville in the Girls Class 3A state semifinals Thursday.

However, the No. 3-ranked Lady Eagles outscored Winnsboro 19-4 in the third quarter, turning the tide of the contest.

Woodville went on to win 62-43 ending the Lady Raiders season at 29-8.

The Lady Eagles advance to the 3A title game against Shallowater at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Alamodome.

Faith Acker led Winnsboro with a double-double, 15 points, and 13 rebounds. Woodville also had a leader with a double-double as Jordyn Beaty had eleven points and pulled down 20 boards.

