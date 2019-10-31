3-time Olympic rowing champion Reed paralyzed after stroke

Breaking News
LONDON (AP)Three-time Olympic rowing champion Pete Reed says he has become partially paralyzed from a stroke.

Reed won a gold medal for Britain at each of the last three Olympics before retiring last year. He says on Instagram he is paralyzed from the chest down after suffering a stroke in the middle of his spine last month. Reed says the extent of the damage is still not clear.

He adds ”there is a very small chance I will make no recovery and a very small chance I will make a full recovery. Much more likely it will be somewhere in between.”

The 38-year-old Reed is an officer in the British Navy. He was a member of the gold-winning coxless four crew at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and switched to the eight for 2016.

