2020 Masters to take place without patrons or guests

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: The gates are locked at the entrance of Magnolia Lane that leads to the clubhouse of Augusta National as the coronavirus pandemic causes closures of venues and nonessential businesses on March 30, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. The Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Related Content Augusta National Golf Club targeting November for Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KETK) – The 2020 Masters Tournament that was postponed from April to November will take place without patrons or guests, according to release from the Chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club.

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic. As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority. Fred Ridley

All 2020 ticket holders will be guarenteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters. The golf club will communicate directly with all tickets holders and 2021 applicants in September.

More information can be found on Masters.com, the Tournament’s official website. Any media

inquiries may be directed to Steve Ethun, Senior Director of Communications, at 706-667-6705

or spethun@augustanational.com.