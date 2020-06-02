2020 Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour starts on time in Longview

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Up until a week before Monday morning, tournament director, Mike Williams, wasn’t sure the 2020 edition of the Ark-la-tex Junior Golf Tour would be able to start on time.

He was given the green light and knew how important these summer tournaments are for young golfers.

“They didn’t get to do any golf, so that’s a big plus,” said Williams. “Some of them are a little rusty but they are anxious to get back out and do it, for sure.”

Three of those golfers hailed from Carthage High School and were also worried they might not get the chance to get back on the course.

“I was really nervous because I’ve been getting ready for these tournaments and I was also getting ready for other things this summer and I was worried about getting canceled but it’s all coming back together,” said Carthage freshman Charlie Barber.

“Nice to finally be back and have tournament season again. Been waiting for this since everything, our golf season got cut off mid-way through march so we didn’t get to go play district or anything it’s nice to get to compete again,” said junior Ethan Wolfe.

For many of these athletes, this was the first time they’ve been able to play a full round of golf, due to coronavirus shutdowns.

“We’ve had restrictions, making it harder to play not being able to play in groups like we normally do so we’ve been limited in that way but, it’s starting to come back together,” said Wolfe.

So Monday morning, these three bulldogs were back together once again, working on their shots, and creating more memories, on the fairway.

“Yeah these are my buddies, we have fun, little grudge matches just messing around with each other,” said senior Tristan Nutt. “Man, it’s just fun being with them.”

The next leg of the tour will be on Thursday at the Texarkana golf club.