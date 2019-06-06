2019 Oil Bowl kicks off June 15, benefits Shriners children’s hospitals

The 82nd annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic football game between East and West Texas high school players will kick off Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

The game will be played at the Maskat Shrine Bowl in Wichita Falls.

KETK will livestream the game on our website.

The Oil Bowl started as a simple summertime West Texas vs. East Texas high school all-star football game back in 1938 and has become a Texas tradition.

It has also become a means of raising funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children, which help children with orthopedic and burn injuries. “Strong legs run, so weak legs may walk” is the Oil Bowl motto.

For more information, see the Oil Bowls Facebook page or website.