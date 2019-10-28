2 Russian Olympians banned in doping cases

MOSCOW (AP)Two Russian athletes have been banned for doping at past Olympics, though neither is still competing, the Russian track federation said Monday.

The federation said the Court of Arbitration for Sport handed a four-year ban to sprinter Yulia Gushchina and a two-year ban to long jumper Anna Klyashtornaya.

Gushchina was found to have used the banned steroid turinabol at the 2011 world championships and 2012 Olympics when her samples were retested using up-to-date methods. Guschina had already been stripped of relay medals from the 2008 and 2012 Games when teammates tested positive.

Klyashtornaya was banned for a turinabol violation from the 2012 Olympics, when she competed as Anna Nazarova.

Gushchina hasn’t competed since 2016 and Klyashtornaya last competed in 2015.

CAS didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The federation also added it had imposed a new four-year ban on a shot putter who violated a previous doping ban.

After being suspended in 2017, Olesya Sviridova was found to have been ”repeatedly working as a judge and secretary” at regional competitions, the federation said.

Doping bans bar athletes from taking any part in sports events, including as a coach or official, but Russia has only a patchy record on enforcing those rules.

—

