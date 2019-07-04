2 LeTourneau players to represent USA basketball in Brazil

LONGVIEW, Texas (LeTourneau Athletics) – LeTourneau University men’s basketball players Andrew Eberhardt and Nate West have been announced as part of the 2019 USA D-3 Men’s Basketball Team for the upcoming Brazil Tour which will take place July 8-17.

The team, which is comprised of invited NCAA Division III basketball players from throughout the United States, will travel with the USA D-3 Women’s Basketball Team as each squad will participate in four games while in Brazil.

“We are excited for Andrew and Nate to be playing with the DIII USA Team” said LeTourneau University head men’s basketball coach Dan Miller. “Not only will they have a great experience on the court but make great memories off the court in Brazil.” “We believe Andrew is on the cusp of becoming a great guard in the American Southwest Conference and this trip will help bring that along.” “Nate has already had a historic career at LeTourneau but his goals are set very high for his senior season so this experience will be another step in his journey.” “We are proud of these guys for representing LeTourneau University on this stage.”

The USA D-3 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams will begin their Brazil Tour 2019 in Orlando, Florida on July 8th. After team orientation in Orlando the team departs for Sao Paulo, Brazil and will practice in the city of Jundiai, Sao Paulo on Tuesday, July 9th. The USA D-3 Basketball Teams will play a doubleheader (Men & Women) on Wednesday, July 10 in the city of Jundiai, which is in the state of Sao Paulo. The Jundiai men & women are both U22 teams. On Thursday, July 11th the USA D-3 Teams will travel to the city of Sao Paulo and play vs. U22 teams from Sao Paulo. U22 Teams are the junior teams to professional teams.

The USA D-3 Teams will then fly to Rio de Janeiro on Friday, June 12th in advance of a game on Sunday, July 14th vs. Queimados. The USA D-3 teams will play their final games on Monday, July 15th at Fluminese Clube in Rio. The team will depart Brazil on Wednesday morning of July 17th and return to the USA at 6:15 p.m. that evening.

While in Brazil the teams will experience educational, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits. While in Rio the team will be staying on the famous Copacabana Beach and touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain, two of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.

2019 USA D-3 Men’s Basketball Team – Brazil Tour

Andrew Eberhardt LeTourneau University

Andrew Fitch SUNY Canton

Preston Granger Hope College

Danyon Hempy College of Wooster

Doug Levy John Jay College

Conor Riordan Simpson College

Jake Ross Springfield College

Tharon Suggs Emory & Henry

Randall Walko The College of New Jersey

Nate West LeTourneau

Head Coach – Greg Mitchell Hope College