2 East Texans nominated in preseason watch list for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award released its preseason watch list for the award given to the top offensive Division I player who also exhibits class and dignity off-the-field.

Two East Texans were named to the list: Keenen Johnson from Alto, who is now a senior wide receiver at Tulsa and Denzel Mims from Daingerfield, also a wide receiver at Baylor.

42 players from all 10 conferences were nominated to the watch list. To be on the list, you must be born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school, and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

There are eight characteristics that players must meet off the field as well:

Integrity

Performance

Teamwork

Sportsmanship

Drive

Community

Tenacity to overcome adversity

The previous two winners have both been from Oklahoma in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, an irony that the Tyler Rose is amused by as a former Longhorn himself.

The list will be narrowed to 16 semifinalists in November and then the five finalists will be shrunk to the five finalists in December. The winner will be announced at the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet on January 15, 2020.