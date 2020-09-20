17-year-old Griffin Yow helps DC United tie Toronto FC 2-2

WASHINGTON (AP)Seventeen-year-old Griffin Yow scored his first career MLS goal to help D.C. United salvage a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Off Toronto’s header attempt to clear from its own end, before the ball landed, the 17-year-old Yow fired a left-footed blast from 15 yards that found net untouched at the 88th minute.

D.C. United (2-5-5) opened the scoring on a goal by Ola Kamara in the fifth minute. Toronto (6-4-2) proceeded to take control for most of the rest of the game when Alejandro Pozuelo scored at the 17th minute, and Ayo Akinola scored on a header in the 60th.

