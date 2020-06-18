13 Texas Longhorns test positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Texas Athletics is reporting 13 Longhorns football players have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin said on Thursday.

The total includes the two Longhorns players who tested positive last week. All 13 players are self-isolating, according to UT.

UT reports, through contact tracing of the positive players, 10 more Longhorns are currently in self-quarantine, and are asymptomatic at this time. Four Longhorns have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Due to federal privacy laws, the school is not releasing the names of the infected individuals.

Over the last two weeks, UT players returned to campus for voluntary workouts in two phases. The first group, comprised of upperclassmen, started COVID-19 on-boarding procedures on June 8 — which required daily health screenings with testing, physicals and questionnaires.

Voluntary workouts began June 15 at Frank Denius Fields on UT’s campus.