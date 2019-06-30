Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
Entertainment
Top Stories
Florida woman has Epidural stuck in back for 4 days
Top Stories
Man dies after being shot in same hospital where he had just become father
Top Stories
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger
Buffalo Bills player paying for 11-year-old girl’s funeral
Trump makes history as first president to set foot in North Korea
Weather
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
Tradition: Comeback lifts Yanks to London sweep of Red Sox
Top Stories
Verstappen wins Austrian GP to end Mercedes’ unbeaten streak
Neville irritated with Americans over World Cup hotel visit
Vinales holds off world champ Marc Marquez to win Dutch GP
US midfielder McKennie extends contract at Schalke
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
KETK Gives Back
Veterans Voices
Neal Barton
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
‘Cones with a Cop’ helps bring the community and Longview police officers together
Top Stories
House Bill to increase utility competition in East Texas and possibly lower rates
Top Stories
KETK celebrates Founder’s Day by giving back to East Texas
KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
KETK joins fight against hunger with food drive
KETK GIVES BACK: KETK and Peters Chevrolet thank Tyler Fire Department
Contests
KETK’s She Shed Giveaway powered by Doran Mechanical
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
KETK’s She Shed Giveaway powered by Doran Mechanical
Contest Ends August 16 @ 8:00 AM
no iframe support!
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC