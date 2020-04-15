Salute to Seniors 2020

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Coronavirus
Education
Vanished
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Value Life
Special Reports
Texas News
Politics
BorderReport.com
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Camp Fannin postpones 77th veterans reunion to September
Top Stories
Mexican border city reports 34% coronavirus death rate
Video
As demand shrinks, should Texas cut oil production? State commission discusses
Video
Civil rights group doesn’t want Congress to sidestep aid to migrants as layoffs pile up
Local dietician offers advice for those struggling with eating disorders in quarantine
Video
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Pollen Count
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Japan 2020
Friday Football Fever
Friday Hoops Fever
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
AP Interview: Manfred ‘to turn over every stone’ for season
Top Stories
Report: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed
Baker laments lack of blacks in MLB on Jackie Robinson Day
Astros ace Verlander resumes throwing after groin surgery
Frustrated by reports, Cowboys’ Prescott denies he had a party
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Shop Local
Veterans Voices
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
Young Audiences of Northeast Texas presents an award to a middle school teacher who has gone above and beyond in their field.
Video
Top Stories
Young Audiences of Northeast Texas presents an elementary teacher who has gone above and beyond in their field.
Video
Top Stories
East Texas Communities Foundation talks about what it means to give on East Texas Giving Day
Video
Young Audiences of Northeast Texas highlights the work of Fine Arts teachers who are often overlooked
Video
Quitman’s Stitchin’ Heaven provides free supplies and guidance to aid in face mask creation
Video
Dickeys BBQ gives a demonstration on how to make Easter dinner special
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Top Stories
As demand shrinks, should Texas cut oil production? State commission discusses
Video
Top Stories
Local dietician offers advice for those struggling with eating disorders in quarantine
Video
Top Stories
Nurse with COVID-19 needs ‘perfect match’ blood donation
Video
Young Audiences of Northeast Texas presents an award to a middle school teacher who has gone above and beyond in their field.
Video
KETK Gives Back: East Texas emergency room workers
Video
103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky
Video
Contests
Pools East Big Splash Gas Card Giveaway
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Report It
Yes, We’re Open
Coronavirus
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
President Trump gives update regarding COVID-19 in the U.S.
Salute to Seniors 2020
Trending Right Now
Abbott to announce plan on Friday to begin re-opening Texas economy
Visitation services set for Henry Lewis of Canton, an East Texas institution
Video
LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas
Video
Smith County announces 5 new cases of COIVD-19
Rep. Schaefer sends letter to Abbott asking for executive order to be relaxed
Video
Don't Miss
Enter to Win a $100 Gas Card from Pools East
Hailey Minton: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
KETK Gives Back: Rusk County Office of Emergency Management
Video
Nominate Your Role Model
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Community Calendar
Trending Stories
Abbott to announce plan on Friday to begin re-opening Texas economy
Visitation services set for Henry Lewis of Canton, an East Texas institution
Video
LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas
Video
Smith County announces 5 new cases of COIVD-19
Rep. Schaefer sends letter to Abbott asking for executive order to be relaxed
Video