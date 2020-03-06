REMARKABLE WOMEN: Robin Rowan to watch ‘The Mel Robbins Show’ live in NYC

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Our month-long series on ‘Remarkable Women’ in East Texas has concluded as we honor women that inspire, lead, and forge the way for others day in and day out.

Here are four remarkable women in East Texas that have been featured:

Donna Spann

Brenda Vozza

Ashley Lively

Robin Rowan

Donna Spann had life-changing surgery at the age of six where one doctor took a chance and saved her life. That led her to serve others including Prevent Blindness Texas, Children’s Miracle Network, PATH, and now, the East Texas Food Bank.

Brenda Vozza practices medicine in Longview while working as a full-time wife, mother of three girls, and taking care of three dogs. After putting in nearly 60 hours a week, she volunteers at clinics for people who are uninsured.

Ashley Lively has faced many challenges, but that hasn’t kept her from living life to the fullest. Thanks to her job and church she is able to meet community members and worship.

Robin Rowan was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at her. Besides her overcomings, she has been married for 18 years, has four children, and three grandkids. Now she is the director of The Children’s Miracle Network team at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances for 22 years where she serves others.

As part of the contest, one special person will be flown to sit in the audience of ‘The Mel Robbins Show’ on March 17 for a special episode where the ‘Nexstar Woman of the Year’ will be announced by Mel Robbins.

That winner is Robin Rowan and you can read her full story below.