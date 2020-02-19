REMARKABLE WOMEN: Robin Rowan, a champion for children and in life

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Continuing our month-long series on ‘Remarkable Women’ in East Texas we honor women that were nominated by their peers in East Texas than inspire, lead, and forge the way for others day in and day out.

Rowan has been the director of The Children’s Miracle Network team at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances for 22 years.

“Whenever I think about a remarkable woman, I think about someone that gives of themselves and so Robin is one of those people, whether it’s when she’s in the hospital, visiting the kids, or right here at work, she’s always just giving back, giving of herself, volunteering her time, she just makes everyone feel so special,” said Christina Mosier who works with Rowan.

“I always thought I would be a teacher, my mom’s a teacher, I have a sister and aunts who are teachers and I just thought, I love children, I’ve always loved children and I just thought, oh I’ll be a teacher,” said Rowan.

That’s when she quickly realized she wanted to work with kids in a different way. Eventually, she landed in the non-profit sector of the local health system, doing work that would affect the very possibility of neo-natal care right here in East Texas.

An excerpt from Mosier’s nomination letter reads:

“Robin helped make the NICU possible at Christus Mother Frances hospital ten years ago and she recently helped fund the expansion and renovation of the NICU, creating a state of the art medical facility to treat the tiniest and sickest babies. It is the only facility of its kind between Dallas and Shreveport.” Christina Mosier

Rowan’s life is full. Besides her work, she is celebrating 18-years of marriage, four children, and three grandkids. Just by looking, you wouldn’t know she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.







“It knocks the winds out of your sail, but you know, I have a lot of faith and I put a lot of trust in the Lord and he got us through it, he gets us through everything and there’s nothing that he and I can’t handle together, but at the time, you know, it was devastating,” said Rowan.

She underwent a double mastectomy and her family celebrated her second chance at life by running the Race For a Cure.

“Dr. Vukelja would always tell you, you’ll look back on this and you’ll say, you know what, you’re going to be glad that happened,” said Rowan. “And I thought, you know Dr. V that’s kind of pushing it a little bit, I’m not sure I’m ever going to be glad, but I do look back and I do think that experiences in life make you who you are, good and bad, but I’m a survivor.”

Now she’s a survivor and a champion for children.

We went along as Rowan visited with 7-year-old Jack, who is the 2018 Miracle Child and one of Rowan’s sweetest and smallest friends.

“I truly think the very best part of my job is just raising money for kids like Jack and so many others, it’s just the very best of the day, it doesn’t feel like a job, when you love what you do and you do what you love, it doesn’t feel like work at all,” said Rowan.

Over the past decade, Rowan has helped raise $15 million for The Children’s Miracle Network.

That’s a whole lot of money and a whole lot of smiles across East Texas.





