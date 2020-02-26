REMARKABLE WOMEN: Brenda Vozza, a doctor who’s saving and serving others

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Remarkable women is a month-long series honoring women in East Texas than inspire, lead, and forge the way for others day in and day out.

Brenda Vozza has been a doctor in the East Texas community with her own practice in Longview.

“I have a great job, I love what I do, I can’t imagine doing anything different,” she said.

Over the years, she has built a relationship with her patients with many of them becoming like family.

“I love that about my field, I love being able to talk to them about their kids growing up and my kids growing up,” said Vozza.

While being a doctor is a time-consuming career, Doctor Vozza puts her passion and life into her work by putting in nearly 60 hours every week.

On top of her heavy work schedule, she also volunteers at clinics for people who are uninsured.

“It’s really nice when a patient, like a patient there turned around and said we appreciate you doing this, you don’t have to do this. Those patients wouldn’t get healthcare otherwise,” she said.

In her field, she sees things that leave her emotional in a good way and sometimes a tough way.

“It is hard but you know you have to get to the point that when you go home. I know I’ve done what I can because if you take everybody’s problems homes, it’s too much,” she said.

But even at home, she doesn’t rest much. As a full-time wife, mother of four girls and three dogs, there’s not much time to slow down.

“I love following my kids around with whatever activities they’re doing, cheerleading, band, girl scouts, whatever they do,” she said.

Doctor Vozza makes a huge difference in Longview, but that doesn’t stop her ambition from wanting to go even further in helping people.

She hopes to create and see change for women doctors across the board.

“women physicians just like in many other fields, make less than men and there’s no good reason for that, you know it’s about 20 percent less,” she said.

Even though Doctor Vozza was nominated as a remarkable woman in our community, she says remarkable women are everywhere.

