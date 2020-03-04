REMARKABLE WOMEN: Ashley Lively, a mother going the extra mile

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – Remarkable women is a month-long series honoring women in East Texas than inspire, lead, and forge the way for others day in and day out.

Ashley Lively is a community leader and a mother who goes out of her way to help others.

Six days a week, Lively works with the USPS delivering mail and meeting her neighbors.

“I want them to know me, I want to know them, and I kind of go out of my way to do things for customers, taking their packages to the house,” she said. “I have a couple that are elderly that it’s hard for them to get to the mailbox, you know I’ll take it to their porch.”

Along with her job, she is heavily involved in the community church. However, when she’s not at the chapel, she’s singing praises in the car.

“That’s what keeps me in that positive state of mind,” she said.

But her journey hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road.

“A 13-year really abusive marriage and relationship,” Lively said.

The road didn’t end there though.

“My sister had a little girl that passed away,” she said.

Ashley’s niece died at 5-year-old after going through several surgeries, including open heart surgery at 23-days-old.

That’s when she found her faith.

“It took us to a place of pure reliance on God because that’s all that pulled us through,” Lively said.

Her faith led her to Hilltop Baptist Church in Alto where she can be found three days a week.

“Of course the church, I get up at eight. I have to be up at the church by nine for praise and worship practice,” she said.

Besides work and church, she spends the majority of her time at home with her three children.

“After I’m done, I pick the kids up from school. We leave there and come home and it’s cooking, cleaning, laundry, baths, getting clothes ready for the next day,” she said.

Then it starts all over the following day, but she never gripes about any of it, only speaks of the blessings.

“I can’t complain about any of it,” Lively said.

Four finalists have been chosen from the many entries KETK has received over the months. On Friday, March 6, a winner will be announced from our four finalists. That ‘Remarkable Woman’ will be flown to sit in the audience of ‘The Mel Robbins Show’ on March 17 for a special episode where the ‘Nexstar Woman of the Year’ will be announced by Mel Robbins.