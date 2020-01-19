Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Value of Life
Black History Month
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Fire damages Bullard home
Top Stories
Governor: 2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
Richmond braces for gun rights rally, fears violence from white supremacists
PHOTOS: Dolly Parton turns 74
CPSC: Stop using this bassinet
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
49ers running back Tevin Coleman injures right shoulder
Top Stories
Andrew Landry regroups to win The American Express
Chiefs shut down Henry, Titans game plan in AFC title game
Mahomes’ feet, arms, lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans
Community
Value of Life
Remarkable Women
KETK Gives Back
Community
Calendar
Texas Rose Festival
Top Stories
Tyler Parks & Recreation talks the 15th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tourney this weekend
Top Stories
Sip & Shop Texas chats about their upcoming Festival in Canton
Top Stories
SPCA stops in with an adorable furry friend and stresses that taking on a new pet is a big commitment
Wilhite landscaping gives as planting tips on Potato’s
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances talk heart health awareness month scholarship contest
First Baptist Whitehouse talks about their free concert event
Contests
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
ROOST Big Game Party Platter Giveaway
FOX51’s BIG GAME Giveaway presented by Don’s TV & LA-Z-BOY
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Bowie County warns Homestead residents about tax exemption scam
Top Stories
Tailpipe tests are obsolete in Texas, as wave of older cars reaches 25-years-old
Top Stories
Richmond braces for gun rights rally, fears violence from white supremacists
CPSC: Stop using this bassinet
East Texans answer call to sew items for animal victims of Australia fires
14-year-old kidnap, rape victim rescued after friends use Snapchat to find her
The Big Game
Black History Month
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
Taxes
Bowie County warns Homestead residents about tax exemption scam
Monsour Law Firm
Trending Right Now
Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares stories of raising the MVP and his siblings
Weather
Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to the Super Bowl
Fire damages Bullard home
24-year-old man found dead in East Texas ditch outside a subdivision
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Couple together for nearly 65 years dies on the same day
Enter ROOST Big Game Party Platter Giveaway
Peters Chevrolet donates $5,000 to Arp Police Department
FOX51 Big Game Giveaway sponsored by Don’s TV, LA-Z-BOY & DQ
Pro Football Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Trending Stories
Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares stories of raising the MVP and his siblings
Weather
Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to the Super Bowl
Fire damages Bullard home
24-year-old man found dead in East Texas ditch outside a subdivision