Texas Parks & Wildlife launches bass tracking study at 2 East Texas lakes

EAST TEXAS (KETK) Now that it’s warm outside, and people are headed out on the water to fish, Texas Parks and Wildlife says recent reports show anglers are not catching bass as often despite a healthy population.

To curb this issue, TPWD has launched a new study tracking the movements and behaviors of largemouth bass at Toledo Bend and Lake Fork.

“Our goal is to provide the best fishing opportunities possible for our anglers I think studying the actual behavior of bass and passing this information on to the anglers is a great way to do that.” Jake Norman TPWD fisheries biologist, who is co-leading the study

Already a month in, this study uses radio transmitters implanted in the fish to track their movements and habits in both bodies of water. This will allow officials too see if increase traffic and angling has influenced their behaviors.

Texas Parks & Wildlife

Right now, about 50 fish are slated to be tracked, 20 on Toledo Bend, 30 on Lake Fork.

But researchers may not have results right away. The transmitters can last up to two years, so it may take up to two and a half years to get the results.

“Historically, most studies were designed with the intent of gaining knowledge to better manage a fish population. This specific telemetry study is focused on fish behavior and how that information can directly help anglers and potentially guide them in how they approach fishing the lake.” Todd Driscoll TPWD fisheries biologist, who is also co-leading the study

Fishing history at the two lakes

At Toledo Bend, bass fishing quality was exceptional from 2011 t0 2016, leading the Bassmaster organization to name it the best black bass fishery in the world for both 2015 and 2016. As expected, anglers flocked to the lake between 2016 and 2018 following the national publicity.

In 2018, anglers began reporting a decline in catch rates and many assumed that these drops were due to a waning population. TPWD electrofishing surveys showed a decline in the bass population.

The study happening on Toledo Bend and Lake Fork will focus on seasonal habitat use, movement and home range of largemouth bass and see how it correlates with angling activity. It will also explore the effects of boat motor noise and angling activity on fish behavior.

So, what should you do if you happen to reel in one of these fish?

“On Lake Fork, the angler is encouraged to take a few pictures, record the external tag number (pink tag near dorsal fin) and release the fish,” said Norman. “They can contact me directly on my cell phone, which is located on the tag, and report the catch. However, if the fish is legal to harvest or retain (< 16 inches in this case) it is entirely up to the angler whether they release it or not. If harvested, I would like to attempt to recover the transmitter and if the fish is retained for a tournament, I would like to make attempts to release the fish near where it was caught, if feasible.”

Anglers can also contact Driscoll if a fish involved in the study is caught on Toledo Bend.

“I have my cell phone number on the pink Floy tags attached to the fish,” said Driscoll. “Toledo Bend is managed with a 14-inch minimum length limit and all tagged fish are legal for harvest. However, I would encourage anglers to release these fish where they caught them.”