LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 15: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Washington Football team, formerly known as the Redskins, has announced they released veteran running back and East Texas Adrian Peterson after two years in our nation’s capitol.

We have released RB Adrian Peterson. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 4, 2020

But the team thanked him for all he did for them.

During his two years with the team, he reushed for almost 2,000 yards and had 12 touchdowns.

Adrian Peterson, 35, had 13 years of experience first playing for Oklahoma.