Vikings WR Diggs ‘trying to work through’ dissatisfaction

EAGAN, Minn. (AP)Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s dissatisfied with the state of the team and “just trying to work through it,” stopping short of explicit confirmation that he’d prefer to be traded.

Diggs spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time in two weeks and was on the field for practice two hours later, after missing the workout on Wednesday. That absence was labeled by the Vikings as “not injury related.” Diggs said he wasn’t feeling well, but the NFL’s official injury report allows for an “illness” designation that was not used by the team in this case.

The Vikings (2-2) lost 16-6 at Chicago on Sunday in another struggle for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the passing attack. Diggs is in the first season of a contract extension he signed last year. Regarding speculation he’s seeking a trade, Diggs said “there’s truth to all rumors.” Asked directly if he requested to be dealt, Diggs said, “I haven’t communicated anything.”

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports