Vikings-Chargers Preview Capsule

MINNESOTA (9-4) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-8)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE –

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Vikings 7-6-0, Chargers 4-8-1

SERIES RECORD – Tied 6-6-1

LAST MEETING – Vikings beat Chargers 31-14, Sept. 27, 2015

LAST WEEK – Vikings beat Lions 20-7; Chargers beat Jaguars 45-10

AP PRO32 RANKING – Vikings No. 8, Chargers No. 22

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (4), PASS (14)

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (11), PASS (16)

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (22), PASS (5)

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (17), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Vikings continue push to stay in second NFC wild-card playoff spot against eliminated Bolts. . Vikings are 1-6 in road games in Mountain and Pacific time zones in six seasons under coach Mike Zimmer. . Vikings have beaten Chargers on road only once in history, in San Diego in 1981. . Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins has five games with 80% completion rate or greater, most in single season in NFL history. . Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has rushing TD in four straight games, tied for league lead with 13 rushing TDs. . WR Stefon Diggs is 25 receiving yards from setting career high. He had 1,021 yards last year. . Vikings DE Danielle Hunter has 12+ sacks, tied for fourth in NFL. He has 52+ career sacks after becoming youngest player in history to reach 50 career sacks (25 years, 40 days) last week. . Minnesota has allowed only five rushing TDs in 2019, tied with Steelers for fewest in league.. . Chargers playing penultimate game at compact soccer stadium in Carson before move to Inglewood palace next season. Just 2-3 at home this season. . Bolts’ eight losses all by seven points or fewer, they’re out of playoff race despite plus-38 point differential and talent-loaded roster rounding back into form after injuries. … Philip Rivers coming off highest-rated passing game of career, posting a 154.4 on 314 yards passing, three TDs in blowout of Jacksonville. . Rivers is 1-2 as starter against Minnesota, throwing three TD passes, four interceptions. Passer rating of 71.9 is second worst in career against any opponent. … Chargers ranked fourth in total defense, allowing 304.8 yards per game. Passing defense also ranked fourth in NFL. . RB Austin Ekeler needs seven catches to join WR Keenan Allen as second set of teammates in Chargers history with 80 catches apiece. Kellen Winslow, John Jefferson did it in 1980. . Ekeler has matched Lionel James’ franchise record for running backs with three career 100-yard receiving games. … Allen is 53 yards from third straight 1,000-yard receiving season. . DE Joey Bosa has sacked 24 QBs in career, but never Cousins. Fellow Bolts pass rusher Melvin Ingram has sacked Cousins once. … Chargers S Derwin James gets first career matchup against Vikes RB Cook, his Florida State teammate and close friend. … Fantasy tip: Chargers haven’t given up despite playoff elimination, and offense finally clicked last week. Ekeler, Allen, Mike Williams all should be strong plays.

