Titans without starting CB Jackson, Vic Beasley vs. Denver

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. on Monday night when they visit Denver for their season opener.

The Titans announced Saturday they’ll be without five players due to injuries. Jackson is one of their starting cornerbacks and was added to the report Friday with an injured knee. Beasley is expected to back up Jadeveon Clowney Jr. and Harold Landry III. He just passed his physical a week ago and was limited when he practiced.

Tennessee also will be without outside linebacker Derick Roberson because of an injured knee. Rookie running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring) and backup offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (hand) also are out.

Wide receiver Corey Davis is questionable from a hamstring that limited him Saturday at practice.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar