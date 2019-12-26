Titans need win against Texans to secure playoff berth

TENNESSEE (8-7) at HOUSTON (10-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Titans by 2½

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Tennessee 7-7-1, Houston 7-7-1

SERIES RECORD – Titans lead 18-17

LAST MEETING – Texans beat Titans 24-21, Dec. 15

LAST WEEK – Titans lost to Saints 38-28; Texans beat Buccaneers 23-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 13, Texans No. 10

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (6), PASS (22).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (11), PASS (24).

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (10), PASS (11).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (20), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Titans trying to earn second playoff berth in three seasons and first in coach Mike Vrabel’s second year. … Titans have one playoff berth since 2008 season. … Third straight season Titans have had chance at playoff berth by winning regular-season finale. They beat Jaguars in 2017 but lost to Indianapolis in 2018. … Victory would ensure fourth straight winning season for Titans, longest streak since 1987-1993 when franchise was in Houston. … Titans win would give Tennessee 5-3 road record this season and team’s first away record above .500 since going 6-2 in 2008. … Titans have lost seven straight in Houston. … Tennessee WR A.J. Brown has scored TD in three straight games. … Titans gave up season-high 38 points last week. … Tennessee leads NFL in red zone percentage scoring TDs on 73.8 percent of trips. … A victory would give Texans consecutive 11-win seasons for first time in franchise history. … Texans are AFC South champions for fourth time in five seasons. … QB Deshaun Watson has 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in four career games against Titans. … Watson needs three TD passes to tie Matt Schaub (29) for more touchdown passes in single season in franchise history. … RB Carlos Hyde has career-high 1,057 yards rushing. … WR DeAndre Hopkins had 119 yards receiving in last game against Titans. … Hopkins needs six receptions and 35 yards receiving this week to become third player in NFL history with three seasons of at least 110 receptions and 1,200 yards receiving. … WR Kenny Stills had two TD receptions in last game against Titans. … LB Whitney Mercilus had two sacks last week and had interception in last game against Titans. … LB Zach Cunningham had 14 tackles in last game against Tennessee. … CB Bradley Roby had third career interception return for TD last week. … Star DE J.J. Watt returned to practice this week after tearing pectoral muscle in Week 8, but can’t be activated until next week. … Fantasy tip: Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill had 272 yards passing with three TDs and no interceptions last week and threw two touchdowns and ran for another in last game against Houston.

