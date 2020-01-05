Titans get back CB Jackson for wild-card matchup with Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have cornerback Adoree’ Jackson back for their AFC wild-card matchup with the New England Patriots.

Jackson had missed the past four games after hurting a foot in a win Dec. 1 at Indianapolis.

It’s a boost for the Titans (9-7), who will be without cornerback Malcolm Butler after he broke his left wrist Nov. 3 in a loss to Carolina.

Tennessee also won’t have wide receiver Adam Humphries for a fifth straight game with an injured ankle. Receiver and returner Kalif Raymond, who missed the regular-season finale with a concussion, is also out. Safety and special teams ace Dane Cruikshank will play after being limited in practice this week with an illness.

The Patriots (12-4) won’t have cornerback Jason McCourty, who is sitting for the fifth time this season with a groin injury. He also missed the regular-season finale.

Others inactive for New England are: defensive lineman Byron Cowart, quarterback Cody Kessler, offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Korey Cunningham, tight end Ryan Izzo and running back Damien Harris.

Also out for the Titans are: receiver Cody Hollister, defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Joey Ivie, and linebacker Reggie Gilbert.

