Texans-Titans Preview Capsule

HOUSTON (8-5) AT TENNESSEE (8-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Titans by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Texans 6-7; Titans 8-5

SERIES RECORD – Titans lead 18-16

LAST MEETING – Texans beat Titans 34-17, Nov. 26, 2018

LAST WEEK – Texans lost to Broncos 38-24; Titans beat Raiders 42-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 11, Titans No. 12

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (7), PASS (10).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (18), PASS (27).

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (8), PASS (22).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (10), PASS (26).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Texans and Titans currently tied atop AFC South and will meet twice in final three weeks of season. … Texans defending division champs looking to win fourth AFC South title in six seasons. … Titans have won four straight and six of last seven games. … Titans have won two of last three in series. … Texans have led or had piece of AFC South lead all but three weeks this season. … Houston QB Deshaun Watson threw for 292 yards and TD last week and also ran for two TDs. Watson has three career games with two or more rushing TDs, tied for second most by QB in first three seasons. … Watson has 10 TDs and 120.7 passer rating in three career games vs. Titans. … Texans RB Carlos Hyde needs 74 yards for first 1,000-yard rushing season. … Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins had seven catches for season-high 120 yards last week. … Texans WR Keke Coutee had season-high five catches for 68 yards last week. … Texans LB Jacob Martin has had sack in three straight games. … Titans had 552 yards total offense last week, most by franchise since Nov. 10, 1991, and averaged franchise-record 9.36 yards per play. That average is highest in NFL this season. … Titans QB Ryan Tannehill leads NFL with 118.5 passer rating and with 9.8 average yards per attempt. Tannehill is second to New Orleans QB Drew Brees with a 73.4 completion percentage. … RB Derrick Henry has had four straight 100-yard rushing games and ranks second in NFL with 1,243 yards rushing. He’s tied for league-lead with 13 TD runs. … Tennessee WR A.J. Brown had career-high 153 yards receiving last week and two TDs. That was most yards receiving by rookie in game this season. Brown is tied for lead among rookies with six TD catches and second with 779 yards receiving. Fantasy tip: Tannehill is having best stretch of career and coming off game when he completed passes to 10 receivers. Now he’s facing defense that struggled to stop rookie Drew Lock last week.

