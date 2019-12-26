Steelers seek playoff berth vs Ravens, who own No. 1 seed

PITTSBURGH (8-7) at BALTIMORE (13-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS.

OPENING LINE — Steelers by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD— Steelers 7-6-2, Ravens 9-5-1

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 28-23

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Steelers 26-23, OT, Oct. 6

LAST WEEK – Steelers lost to Jets 16-10; Ravens beat Browns 31-15

AP PRO32 RANKING – Steelers No. 14, Ravens No. 1

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (26), PASS (31).

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (11), PASS (5).

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (25).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (4), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Ravens have clinched No. 1 seed in AFC, will rest several starters, including QB Lamar Jackson, RB Mark Ingram, G Marshal Yanda and DT Brandon Williams. … Baltimore has won 11 straight, longest run in franchise history. … Steelers have dropped two in row following 7-1 stretch that vaulted them into playoff position. They can still reach postseason but need help. Easiest combination is win over Ravens coupled with Tennessee loss to Houston. Pittsburgh trying to become 15th team since 1970 to make playoffs after 1-4 start. … Steelers have won 11 straight regular-season finales. Their last Week 17 loss came in 2007 vs. Ravens. … QB Devlin ”Duck” Hodges to make fifth consecutive start. Rookie was pulled last week in loss to Jets after throwing two interceptions. He returned in fourth quarter after Mason Rudolph injured left shoulder. Rudolph was placed on IR Tuesday. … Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to play. Smith-Schuster had two receptions for 22 yards vs. Jets in return from knee injury. Smith-Schuster’s overtime fumble vs. Ravens in Week 5 set up winning kick by Justin Tucker. … Pittsburgh struggling in running game all season. Steelers have six rushing touchdowns through 15 games., need two in finale to avoid setting franchise record for fewest rushing touchdowns in season. … Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt ranks in top five in sacks, quarterback hits, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. … Steelers second in NFL in sacks (51) and takeaways (35). … Pittsburgh’s defense has allowed less than 300 yards in six straight outings. Steelers just 3-3 in that span. … Steelers LB Devin Bush leads all rookies in tackles (97). … Pittsburgh rookie WR Diontae Johnson leads all rookie receivers in catches (55). … Robert Griffin III starts at QB for Ravens. Last previous start was 2016 with Cleveland. … Ravens lead NFL in points per game (33.5), yards rushing (204.9 average) and No. 2 in yards per game (414.5). … Baltimore is 13-13 vs. Steelers (including playoffs) under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … Mark Andrews needs 4 yards to break single-season team mark for tight ends set by Todd Heap with 855 in 2005. Andrews’ 10 TD catches lead all NFL TEs and are most in franchise history. … Ravens can set franchise mark for regular-season wins. … Baltimore has five TDs on defense, tied for league lead. … Ravens have allowed only 17 TDs during 11-game streak. … Baltimore owns plus-10 turnover differential. Since 2000, Ravens are 119-17 in games with positive turnover differential. … Ravens CB Brandon Carr expected to make 192nd consecutive start, longest current streak among defensive players. … Baltimore 71-24 at home under Harbaugh, 20-8 in December. … Tucker owns 90.6% success rate on FGs, best in NFL history. He’s 24 for 25 this year. … Fantasy tip: Andrews has been top target for Ravens all season, and that shouldn’t change with Griffin at QB. Andrews leads Ravens in catches (64), yards receiving (852) and TD receptions.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL