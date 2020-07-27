Seahawks release veterans Jackson, Hunt in roster reduction

RENTON, Wash. (AP)The Seattle Seahawks released veterans Branden Jackson and Joey Hunt on Sunday, among nine players released by the team.

The released players leaves Seattle’s roster at 81 with players expected to report this week.

Terminating the contract of Hunt will save Seattle about $2.2 million against the salary cap. But it was a bit of a surprising move after Hunt started eight games last season following a season-ending injury to Justin Britt. Seattle added B.J. Finney in free agency and reserve Ethan Pocic also has experience at center.

Jackson appeared in 15 games last season for Seattle and had two sacks. He appeared in 36 games over three seasons for the Seahawks.

Seattle also waived: RB Patrick Carr, WR Seth Dawkins, G Kahlil McKenzie, DB Josh Norwood, G Jordan Roos, LB Sutton Smith and TE Dominick Wood-Anderson.

