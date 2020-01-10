Seahawks-Packers Preview Capsule

SEATTLE (12-5) at GREEN BAY (13-3)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Packers by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Seahawks 8-8-1; Packers 10-6

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 13-9

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat Packers 27-24, Nov. 15, 2018

LAST WEEK – Seahawks beat Eagles 17-9; Packers bye

AP PRO32 RANKING – Seahawks No. 6, Packers No. 5

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (4), PASS (14).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (22), PASS (27).

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (15), PASS (17).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (23), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – This will mark sixth consecutive season these two teams have played each other either in regular and/or postseason, with each team winning three contests at home. Last postseason meeting between these teams was in Seattle for 2014 NFC Championship with Seahawks coming back to win, 28-22, in overtime. … Seahawks have won at least one playoff game in seven of eight postseason appearances under Pete Carroll. … Seahawks have lost past eight trips to Lambeau Field, including two playoff losses. Last win in Green Bay: Nov. 1, 1999. … Seahawks have lost eight straight on road in divisional round. Only divisional round road win came on Dec. 31, 1983 at Miami. … QB Russell Wilson threw for 325 yards and had 108.3 passer rating in win vs. Eagles. Second time in past eight games Wilson posted rating of 100 or above. … Wilson led Seattle with 45 yards rushing. Rest of Seahawks had 19 yards on 17 carries. … RB Marshawn Lynch has TD run in each of two games since returning from 14-month layoff. … WR DK Metcalf set rookie postseason record with 160 yards receiving vs. Eagles. Had season-high seven catches, including 53-yard touchdown. … Seahawks set postseason franchise record with seven sacks in win over Eagles. Seven sacks came from six different players. DE Quinton Jefferson had two. … S Bradley McDougald had 11 tackles and sack in win over Eagles. … DE Jadeveon Clowney had one sack and two tackles for loss vs. Eagles playing through core muscle injury. … Seahawks have not forced a turnover in three straight games. Forced 32 in first 14 games. … Packers won two of previous three postseason matchups against Seahawks. Both of Green Bay’s wins took place at Lambeau Field. … Packers earned bye week to divisional round for sixth time since 1978 (2014, 2011, 2007, 1997, 1996). Green Bay is 4-1 in previous five divisional games after a bye. … Packers 9-10 in divisional round of playoffs with victories in two of last three. … Green Bay is 6-1 at home in divisional round of playoffs. … Packers’ seven appearances in divisional round of playoffs since 2010 are tied with Seattle for most in NFC and second most in NFL (New England, nine). … QB Aaron Rodgers has started six divisional playoff games, throwing for 1,819 yards (303.2 per game), 14 touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 100.1. Dating to 2008, Rodgers is No. 2 in NFL in passer rating in divisional playoff games (minimum 75 attempts), his 14 passing TDs are No. 2 behind New England’s Tom Brady (22 TDs in nine games) and his 303.2 passing yards per game are No. 3.

