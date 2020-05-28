Seahawks add another RB option by signing Carlos Hyde

RENTON, Wash. (AP)The Seattle Seahawks added another option at running back by signing veteran Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal Thursday.

Hyde is coming off the best season of his career after rushing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns with Houston. It was his first 1,000-yard NFL campaign.

Hyde’s addition is a significant move because of the uncertainty among Seattle’s running backs.

Leading rusher Chris Carson suffered a significant hip injury late last season, although coach Pete Carroll has indicated Carson should be healthy for the season. The bigger question is the status of Rashaad Penny, who suffered a torn ACL in December and would seem to be a candidate to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Seattle also selected Deejay Dallas in the fourth round of the draft.

Hyde started his career as a second-round pick of San Francisco. He spent four seasons with the 49ers, his best coming in 2016 when he rushed for 988 yards. He had eight TDs a year later before spending the 2018 season split between Cleveland and Jacksonville.

Last season, Hyde averaged 4.4 yards per carry and his 245 carries were a career high.

Seattle waived offensive lineman Demetrius Knox to clear a spot on the 90-man roster for Hyde.

